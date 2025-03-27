The Flaming Lips Invite Yoshimi P-We Onstage During Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots Show In Tokyo

Home News Jazmin Mendoza March 27th, 2025 - 10:12 PM

The Flaming Lips created a truly special moment for fans during their Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots show in Tokyo by inviting Yoshimi P-We, the inspiration behind the album title. The crowd erupted when they invited her on stage during the performance. The legendary Japanese musician is best known for her drumming work. Specifically her time with the band Bordemons, which was formed in 1986.

Although the album came out in 2002, Yoshimi has never performed with the Flaming Lips until March 26. She was billed as a special guest according to Stereo Gum, in two Tokyo shows.

Her presence alone was enough to elevate the performance, as she joined in playing trumpet and drums. She was dressed casually in a flannel and a hat and delivered some strong screams throughout the performance.

The concert was to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots, which explains the very elaborate decor at each performance. Although fans were there for the Flaming Lips’ definitely Yoshimi making an appearance was the highlight of the night for many fans.

Multiple fans began to circulate the footage of Yoshimi and her performance, as well as the band. For fans in Tokyo and beyond, this performance truly showed the magic of Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots and a reminder of how music can still bring people together even after a long time.