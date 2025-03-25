The Flaming Lips & Modest Mouse Announce Summer 2025 Co-Headline U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Jazmin Mendoza March 25th, 2025 - 7:54 PM

Indie rock bands The Flaming Lips and Modest Mouse have announced a co-headlining U.S. Summer 2025 tour. The highly anticipated tour celebrates milestones for both groups, celebrating their 20th anniversaries of the release of Modest Mouse’s studio album Good News for People Who Love Bad News, while The Flaming Lips mark the release of Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots.

The tour will begin on August 1 in Atlanta, Georgia, at the Coca-Cola Roxy and will conclude on September 11 in Troutdale, Oregon, at McMenamins Edgefield. The month-long tour hits major cities like Cincinnati, Atlanta, Portland, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Houston, according to Grand Stand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Modest Mouse (@modestmouse)

Supporting acts for the tour will include rock bands Friko and Dehd. General admission will go on sale on March 28 at 10 a.m., but presales will begin on March 26.

Modest Mouse and The Flaming Lips on tour:

August 1, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy*

August 2, 2025 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater*

August 3, 2025 – Richmond, VA – Brown’s Island

August 5, 2025 – Philadelphia, PA – Mann Center for the Performing Arts*

August 7, 2025 – Portland, ME – Thompson’s Point*

August 8, 2025 – New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl*

August 9, 2025 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE*

August 11, 2025 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater*

August 12, 2025 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center*

August 14, 2025 – Madison, WI – Breese Stevens Field*

August 15, 2025 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

August 16, 2025 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed – Fairgrounds

August 19, 2025 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*

August 20, 2025 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall*

September 3, 2025 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre^

September 4, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre^

September 5, 2025 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl^

September 7, 2025 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre^

September 10, 2025 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield^ (Modest Mouse closing)

September 11, 2025 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield^ (Modest Mouse closing)

Fans can anticipate old-time favorites as well as some new material. This tour offers an interesting opportunity, giving fans a great concert experience