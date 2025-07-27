Pantera Pays Tribute To Late Ozzy Osbourne With Cover Of Black Sabbath’s “Electric Funeral”

Home News Juliet Paiz July 27th, 2025 - 7:30 PM

According to a recent Instagram post, Pantera honored the legacy of the late Ozzy Osbourne with a live cover of Black Sabbath’s “Electric Funeral” at their recent show at Jones Beach Theater on July 26. The performance came just days after Osbourne’s passing on July 22 and served as a powerful tribute to one of metal’s most iconic figures.

Pantera dived into the heavy, doo -laced classic with full force. Fans could be heard cheering as the band delivered the song with great respect. This wasn’t the first time Pantera paid tribute to Osbourne this month. Earlier in July, they performed “Electric Funeral” and “Planet Caravan” during the “Back to the Beginning” concert in Birmingham, a farewell event celebrating Black Sabbath and Osbourne’s career. That show also featured the original members of Black Sabbath reuniting for the first time in two decades.

Pantera’s performance at Jones Beach felt especially meaningful. Guitarist Zakk Wylde, who has been Osbourne’s longtime bandmate and friend, brought an added emotional weight to the moment. His history with Ozzy gave the tribute a personal touch, reminding fans just how much Osbourne’s music continues to influence the metal world.

With this live cover, Pantera not only honored Osbourne’s memory but also highlighted the lasting power of Black Sabbath’s music and the deep impact Ozzy had on the genre.

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz