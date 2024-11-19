Home News Will Close November 19th, 2024 - 3:07 PM

The beloved Zootown Festival is set to return in 2025 with a stellar lineup that blends indie rock, country, and Americana, promising an unforgettable weekend of music. The festival, scheduled for July 4th-5th in Missoula, Montana, will feature headlining performances by Modest Mouse, Kacey Musgraves, and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, alongside a host of celebrated mid-tier acts and emerging talent.

Indie rock icons Modest Mouse, known for hits like “Float On” more. Their intricate, experimental soundscapes, are set to lead the charge on opening night. Led by frontman Isaac Brock, their ability to push creative boundaries while delivering emotionally resonant music has solidified their place as one of indie rock’s most enduring acts which will surely bring the energy fans of the band are expecting to see.

Grammy-winning country-pop artist Kacey Musgraves will bring her genre-defying catalog, including hits from her acclaimed Golden Hour album, to the festival’s main stage. Musgraves’ captivating voice, progressive perspective, and boundary-pushing artistry have made her a standout figure in modern music, appealing to fans across genres. The announcement comes close to a month after Musgraves was announced asa headliner for the 2025 Extra Innings Festival.

Rounding out the headliners, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit are poised to deliver their soulful blend of storytelling and Southern rock, drawing from Isbell’s celebrated career as one of Americana’s foremost voices. The performance is sure to be nothing short of captivating as the band is set to feature their poignant lyrics and layered sound on stage in Montana. Isbell is set to begin his solo tour in February 2025 as well.

Other notable acts inclue Mid-tier performers like Julien Baker & Torres, La Lom, Lee Feilds & The Expressions, and Stolen Gin that are all sure to set the tone for the headliners, making for a potentially electric two days of live music.

The lower-tier artists showcase a diverse array of talent like lee Dewyze, Cole and the Thorns, and The Dead and Down. With its strong lineup and unique mountain setting, Zootown Festival 2025 is shaping up to be a must-attend event for music lovers nationwide.

Photo credit: Colin Hancock.