The Psychic Salamander Festival Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Modest Mouse, The Flaming Lips, Courtney Barnett & More

Today, Modest Mouse has announced their inaugural The Psychic Salamander Festival, which is a two-day music festival that is headlined by the Pacific Northwest mainstays. Taking place on September 13 -14 in Carnation, WA on the family-owned Remlinger Farms, which is a working farm with a concert space, managed by Seattle Theatre Group (STG, and family-friendly amusement park.

Modest Mouse will be joined by a roster of incredible artists including The Flaming Lips, Courtney Barnett, Built To Spill, Sleater-Kinney, Yo La Tengo, The Vaudevillian, Mattress, Friko, Sun Atoms and other talented acts. The Flaming Lips will join Modest Mouse both nights, playing The Soft Bulletin from start to finish on Sunday. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 2, at 10:00 a.m. local time by clicking here.

In addition to the two day festival, Modest Mouse is joining The Flaming Lips on a co-headline tour beginning on August 1 at Atlanta, GA’s Coca-Cola Roxy. The bands will hit outdoor theaters across the U.S. with notable stops at Chicago’s The Salt Shed, Los Angeles’s Greek Theatre, Santa Barbara Bowl and Berkley’s The Greek Theatre. Friko and Dehd will support select dates. For tickets and more information, click here.

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock