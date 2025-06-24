TV On The Radio Announces There Goes The Neighborhood 2025 Mini-Festival Featuring Sudan Archives, Flying Lotus, Moor Mother & More

Home News Cait Stoddard June 24th, 2025 - 12:59 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, TV On The Radio have been staying with touring this summer and the the band has announced that they will be returning home to New York City for a special show on September 13, at Under the K Bridge Park. The event is called There Goes the Neighborhood, which includes performances from Flying Lotus, Sudan Archives, Moor Mother, SPELLLING and other acts.

The shows will be on a single stage with no overlapping sets and you can sign up now for access to a presale that starts on Thursday, June 26, at 10 a.m. ET. Any remaining tickets go onsale to the general public on Friday, June 27, at 10 a.m. ET.

TV On The Radio also have shows coming up with LCD Soundsystem, as well as festival dates including Corona Capital, Levitation, Sea.Hear.Now, Green Man, Shaky Knees, Osheaga, Bourbon & Beyond and other events. SPELLLING released her new album, Portrait of My Heart, in March and Moor Mother’s new collaboration with SUMAC, The Film, came out in April. Sudan Archives recently returned with “Dead,” which is her first new music since 2022 and Flying Lotus’ new film Ash premiered at SXSW this year.

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford