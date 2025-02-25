Shaky Knees Announce 2025 Festival Lineup Featuring Vampire Weekend, TV On The Radio, Alabama Shakes & More

Home News Cait Stoddard February 25th, 2025 - 3:55 PM

Today, is has been announced that My Chemical Romance, Blink-182 and Deftone s will headline the 12th edition of Shaky Knees Music Festival, which will be taking place on September 19-21 at its new home in downtown Atlanta’s crown jewel, Piedmont Park. The massive lineup includes Vampire Weekend, Lenny Kravitz, who is returning for his first performance in Atlanta in nearly seven years, Cage The Elephant, Alabama Shakes, The Black Keys, Sublime, “Weird Al” Yankovic, The Marias, Public Enemy, Lucy Dacus, Devo, Pixies, The Backseat Lovers, TV On The Radio, The All-American Rejects, Idles and other acts,

Fans can sign up here to receive an SMS access code for the presale on Thursday, February 27, at 10 a.m. ET with access to the lowest-priced tickets. 1-Day, 3-Day GA, GA+, VIP and Platinum Tickets will be available.

VIP Tickets include access to prime viewing areas at Peachtree, Piedmont and Ponce de Leon Stages, unlimited access to the VIP Lounge between Peachtree and Piedmont Stages with shade, relaxed seating, air-conditioned restrooms, private bar with drinks for purchase or complimentary beer and water, dedicated food vendors, lockers and mobile charging units available for rent, dedicated hospitality staff and more.

Platinum Tickets provide all VIP amenities, plus exclusive on-stage viewing opportunities at Peachtree Stage, front-of-stage viewing areas at Peachtree, Piedmont and Ponce de Leon Stages, unlimited entry into the air-conditioned Platinum Lounge inside the Park Tavern restaurant with relaxed seating and TVs with live sports, complimentary full-service bar, coffee service and fest-curated lunch, dinner and snacks, daily acoustic performance by a Shaky Knees artist inside the Platinum Lounge, dedicated entry lane and concierge staff and more.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister