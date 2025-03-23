Flying Lotus Shares New Song “It’s Out There” From Ash Soundtrack

Home News Khalliah Gardner March 23rd, 2025 - 2:11 PM

Flying Lotus, the musical genius known for his genre-defying works, has released the track “It’s Out There” from the highly-anticipated ASH (ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK) today. This new song is part of his work on the soundtrack for his directorial venture, a sci-fi horror thriller named Ash. The film stars Eiza González and Aaron Paul and unfolds a tense narrative of survival on an alien planet.

The soundtrack encapsulates the movie’s otherworldly essence, translating the eerie and expansive atmosphere of an alien world into music. The soundscape draws inspiration from iconic synth score pioneers such as John Carpenter and Vangelis, characterized by layered synthwork, pulsating rhythms, and industrial sci-fi textures.

One track that stands out is “It’s Out There,” which enhances a pivotal scene with its haunting, slow-burning electronic reverberations. Such a composition adds layers of psychological intensity as the narrative unfolds on screen. The album also features collaborations with artists who further elevate its textural depth; for instance, Little Snake on the track “CONFRONTED” and Kuedo on the orchestral “WHAT’S WRONG PEACH?” featuring Miguel Atwood-Ferguson.

Flying Lotus shared insights into the creative process behind the score: “Working on the score was both inspiring and challenging. I spent most of the time writing it during the final postproduction and color grading when I was in New Zealand… I drew inspiration from composers who primarily just used synths to create soundtracks, like John Carpenter, Akira Yamaoka, Angelo Badalamenti, and Vangelis. It was a great time trying to find a distinctive sound for the movie that also felt fresh and unique for me to explore” (“Flying Lotus Shares…”).

Flying Lotus, whose real name is Steven Ellison, has been a formidable figure in music over the last 15 years. His interdisciplinary brilliance spans beyond music into film and visual art, establishing him as a major creative force. From his Grammy-winning collaborations with artists like Thundercat and Kendrick Lamar to his forays into film direction and production, he’s carved a legacy that’s both innovative and expansive. ASH is another testament to his artistic versatility, drawing audiences into even the most alien of worlds through his commanding auditory and visual narratives.

