Sudan Archives Shares Dynamic New Single & Video “Dead”

Cait Stoddard June 3rd, 2025

According to pitchfork.com, Sudan Archives has been staying busy on the road since she released her 2022 album, Natural Brown Prom Queen but things have been quiet until now. The singer, songwriter, violinist and multi-instrumentalist has returned with “Dead,” which is her first new music in nearly three years.

The song is also accompanied by a music video directed by Jonah Haber and in the visual, Archives sings to a tropical fish in a tank and dances between flashing lamps, while being approached by a robotic arm. Recorded across Los Angeles, Chicago and Detroit, “Dead” was written as an exploration of orchestral Black dance music and the parts of ourselves that are more human than machine and vice versa. The video further extrapolates on those themes.

After her most recent album came out, Archives made the rounds on late-night television shows to perform tracks on air. For instance, she did “Selfish Soul” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and “Homesick (Gorgeous & Arrogant)” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.