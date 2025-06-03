Corona Capital Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Chappell Roan, Foo Fighters, Linkin Park and More

Home News Steven Taylor June 3rd, 2025 - 7:24 PM

Mexican music festival Corona Capital has announced it’s lineup for 2025’s annual event, as posted on Brooklyn Vegan. The event, set to occur this fall, is scheduled to last from November 14 to 16 at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City. The headliners of this year’s event are Foo Fighters, Chappell Roan and Linkin Park, respectively playing on Friday, Saturday and Sunday of that weekend.

For fans of Foo Fighters, this is currently one of the band’s first and possibly only performances of the year, following the cancellation of the band’s summer 2025 tours. This festival will also mark one of Foo Fighters’ first performances with a new drummer, following the departure of Josh Freese. Freese, known for his freelance work with many acclaimed artists in the rock scene, began working with the band in May of 2023, following the fatal overdose of the band’s longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins. Freese was “not angry, just a bit shocked and disappointed” at the news, and took to social media to humorously share some reasons he may have been “booted” from the band.

Chappell Roan’s appearance comes as the singer finds herself growing to further levels of popularity and acclaim. Her pop hit “Pink Pony Club” took some time from it’s release in 2020 to become a smash hit, but Roan has since enjoyed great success from the track, including a Grammy win where she spoke up for struggling artists and a plethora of covers. Back in March, Roan gave a taste of her future output with the release of the single “The Giver.”

Linkin Park have found themselves back in action, following their 2024 comeback with the album From Zero featuring new lead singer Emily Armstrong. Armstrong follows in the footsteps of the iconic Chester Bennington, and while her role has been a source of some controversy, the band has been pushing on with their new direction, including a deluxe rerelease of From Zero.

In addition to these strong headliners, each day’s performance is set to include over 20 artists performing at the festival, including names like Queens of the Stone Age, Vampire Weekend and Deftones. Tickets can be found on the festival’s official website.