Spellling Announces Spring 2025 Portrait of My Heart Tour Dates

Spellling has announced the Portrait of My Heart tour for the spring of 2025. This will be her first tour since 2023. The tour will start with a hometown show at Great American Music Hall in San Francisco, California on April 4th and run until her Reno, Nevada show on May 19th.

Spellling previously released The Turning Wheel in 2021, which included the single under the same name, as well as, “Little Deer” and “Boys at School”. However, Spellling is now excited to be returning to the stage with her new Portrait of My Heart era. Meaning, she will be performing brand new songs on this upcoming tour.

Tickets for Spellling’s Portrait of My Heart tour go on sale on Friday, November 1st, at 9 am Pacific time and can be purchased through her website.

Portrait of My Heart Tour Dates:



4/4/25 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall

4/24/25 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom

4/25/25 – Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole

4/26/25 – Albuquerque, NM – Sister Bar

4/28/25 – Austin, TX – Parish

4/29/25 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

4/30/35 – New Orleans, LA – Santos

5/2/25 – Atlanta, GA – The EARL

5/3/25 – Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle

5/4/25 – Washington, DC – Union Stage

5/6/25 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

5/9/25 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

5/10/25 – Amherst, MA – The Drake

5/12/25 – Detroit, MI – El Club

5/13/25 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall

5/14/25 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

5/15/25 – Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room

5/17/25 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

5/19/25 – Reno, NV – The Holland Project