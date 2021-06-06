SPELLLING Unveils Eccentric Music Video for Harmonious New Single “Turning Wheel”

Home News Aaron Grech June 6th, 2021 - 7:33 PM

Experimental electronic artist SPELLING, the moniker of Bay Area-artist Chrystia Cabral, has released a new music video for “Turning Wheel,” the title-track to her upcoming studio album out June 25 via Sacred Bones. This self-directed music video features the titular artist. alongside Holly Sanderson, Toya Willock, Ahn Lee, El Lee, Emmylou Hobgood, Pristine Shin and Ricky Bender.

“Turning Wheel” features SPELLING and company singing in front of an acoustic piano, and performing in a picturesque, green open field and hills. As opposed to SPELLING’s darker, more psychedelic-influenced electronica, “Turning Wheel” is an indie rock ballad, with melodic acoustic piano keys, bright horns and a jangly drum beat leading the instrumental alongside Cabral’s ethereal vocals.

“‘Turning Wheel’ is a bittersweet anthem about the desire for the pure and simple moments in time to last forever,” Cabral explained in a press release. “I fantasize about a realm of peace, gentleness and ecstasy, like a pristine wilderness that evades the conditions, demands and decay of the human world and its pursuits. I’m the type of personality and artist that yearns for deep reclusion and repose, and oftentimes I struggle to make choices. I frequently feel immobilized by the structures and regiments of being a modern world citizen.”

SPELLING’s latest single from this upcoming project, “Boys at School” was released last month. Back in 2019, the artist released a nostalgia-laden single called “Under The Sun,” which had elements of 1980s synth pop. The artist’s debut project for Sacred Bones, Pantheon of Me, came out in 2017 and was self-written, performed and produced in Cabral’s apartment in Berkeley, California.