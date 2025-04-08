TV On The Radio Announce Summer 2025 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard April 8th, 2025 - 1:12 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, it has been announced that TV On The Radio will be making their live return onstage after more than five years. The band will be spending much of the spring and summer on the band’s first actual tour and they have just announced North American headline shows in Nashville, Philly, Boston, Toronto, Chicago, Washington D.C. and other cities. Tickets for all just-announced dates go on sale Friday, April 11, at 10 a.m. local time.

TV on the Radio’s first shows of this year will be festival performances at Just Like Heaven in Pasadena, the Kilby Block Party in Salt Lake City, Primavera Sound, Glastonbury and Asbury Park’s Sea.Hear.Now.

TV On The Radio Tour Dates

7/29 – Franklin Music Hall – Philadelphia, PA

7/30 – Roadrunner – Boston, MA

8/1 – HISTORY – Toronto, ON

9/10 – Riviera Theatre – Chicago, IL

9/16 – Lincoln Theatre – Washington, DC

9/21 – Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford