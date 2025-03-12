Flying Lotus Shares New Song From Ash Movie Soundtrack “Oxygene” 

Home News Charlotte Huot March 12th, 2025 - 6:39 AM

Photo Credit: Richard Saethang

Flying Lotus has released a new track titled “Oxygene,” the latest offering from the upcoming Ash movie soundtrack. The cinematic instrumental offers a glimpse into the sonic world he’s crafting for the sci-fi thriller, showcasing his signature fusion of electronic textures, jazz-inflected rhythms and atmospheric sound design, according to Pitchfork.

“Oxygene” builds slowly with haunting synths and layered ambient swells, evoking a sense of eerie isolation and cosmic tension. It’s a fitting preview of what listeners can expect from the full Ash score, which Flying Lotus composed in tandem with the film’s striking visuals and suspenseful narrative arc.

The Ash soundtrack marks the latest in a growing body of film work from Flying Lotus, who continues to push boundaries both musically and in cinema. Known for his bold, immersive soundscapes, the artist’s work in film composition adds a new dimension to his genre-defying catalog.

Ash, directed by Flying Lotus himself, is set to blend psychological mystery and science fiction in a stylized, atmospheric story that explores survival and identity in deep space. “Oxygene” hints at the layered emotional tone and sonic world-building that will accompany the film’s storyline.

“Oxygene” is available now on all major streaming platforms. The full Ash soundtrack will be released alongside the film.

Photo credit: Richard Saethang