Levitation Festival Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Secret Chiefs 3, TV On The Radio, Mastodon & More

Home News Skyy Rincon May 29th, 2025 - 8:00 AM

Austin, Texas’ hallmark independent festival Levitation has returned with their 2025 lineup announcement. The event will take place over four days from September 25 through September 28 with innumerable talent gracing the stage at Palmer Events Center. Levitation has put together an expansive roster of artists ranging in genre and style from electronic to punk, metal, rock, pop and everything virtually in between. The headlining bands include Mastodon on Friday, TV On The Radio on Saturday and Pavement on Sunday.

Accompanying Mastodon’s Friday night set will be appearances from Acid Bath, The Sword, Blood Incantation, The Armed, Secret Chiefs 3 and Castle Rat. On the 27th, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, The Brian Jonestown Massacre, Blonde Redhead, Wednesday, La Femme, The Raveonettes, Swervedriver, Model/Actriz, Yin Yin, Goat Girl and Hooveriii are set to open for TV On The Radio. The roster for the night of the 28th features Built To Spill, The Black Angels, Destroyer, Frankie And The Witch Fingers, A Place to Bury Strangers, Being Dead, Upchuck, Diles Que No Me Maten and Population II alongside headliners Pavement.

A plethora of intimate sideshows in the Austin area are also taking place surrounding the festival’s main dates featuring performances from artists like Boy Harsher, Sudan Archives, Pup & Jeff Rosenstock, The Dandy Warhols, Pixel Grip and many more at participating venues including Stubbs, Mohawk, Elysium Nightclub, Radio/East and The 13th Floor.

The festival is offering three day passes and single day tickets which are available for purchase here.

Photo credit: Vivianne Navarrete