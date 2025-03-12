Sumac & Moor Mother Share Collaborative New Track “Hard Truth”

Home News Michael Ferrara March 12th, 2025 - 7:43 PM

The exciting duo of Sumac and Moor Mother have hit fans with newly released music with single “Hard Truth”. The track is taken from their upcoming project The Film, set to release this spring. They also will be taking their talents to Berlin on April 17th and at the Roadburn Festival on April 19th, hopefully showcasing their upcoming and highly anticipated album. Listen to the new single below.

Sumac is an American/Canadian post-metal supergroup formed in 2014, featuring guitarist/vocalist Aaron Turner (ex-Isis), bassist Brian Cook (Russian Circles) and drummer Nick Yacyshyn (Baptists). They are known for their experimental approach to heavy music, blending elements of metal, noise and improvisation. In 2024, they released their fifth studio album, “The Healer,” which was well-received and ranked 13th in Pitchfork’s “The 30 Best Rock Albums of 2024.” Moor Mother, born Camae Ayewa in 1981, is an American poet, musician and activist from Philadelphia. Her work blends spoken word, poetry, jazz and rap to address sociopolitical themes and identity. She co-leads the free-jazz collective Irreversible Entanglements and is part of the duo 700 Bliss. In 2024, she released the concept album “The Great Bailout,” exploring the legacy of British colonialism. The duo announced the release of their album, April 25th, back in January of 2025.

Sumac and Moor Mother’s collaborative single “Hard Truth,” confronts themes of land displacement, climate change and human rights. The track combines Sumac’s heavy instrumentation with Moor Mother’s potent spoken word, creating a powerful narrative on societal challenges.