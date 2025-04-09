LCD Soundsystem Announce Summer 2025 North American Tour Dates With TV On The Radio

Home News Michael Ferrara April 9th, 2025 - 3:57 PM

The iconic LCD Soundsystem has announced their Summer 2025 tour dates with special guests TV On The Radio. This announcent adds 13 new shows to their previously set tour, which just means more exciting music and summer fun. The group is traveling all across the United States to bring their upbeat and groundbreaking sound to those who enjoy the intrinsic style and stellar vibes through their music. Tickets for the new shows will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, April 18 at 10am local time. Register now at www.lcdsoundsystem.com for first access to tickets before the artist presale goes live Wednesday, April 16 at 10am local time.

LCD Soundsystem is an American band formed by musician and producer James Murphy in 2002. The group is included of James Murphy, Pat Mahoney, Nancy Whang, Al Doyle, Tyler Pope, Korey Richey, Nick Millhiser and Abby Echeverri. Known for blending dance-punk, electronic and rock influences, the group gained acclaim for their clever lyrics, infectious grooves and raw, emotional energy. LCD Soundsystem’s music often explores themes of aging, anxiety and self-awareness, wrapped in pulsating beats and layered instrumentation. Their sound bridges the gap between the dance floor and introspective storytelling, appealing to both indie rock fans and electronic music lovers. The band is celebrated for their energetic live performances and has played a key role in shaping 21st-century alternative and electronic music.

LCD Soundsystem North American Tour 2025: Summer Dates

August 7 – Seattle, WA – Remlinger Farms

August 8 – Seattle, WA – Remlinger Farms

August 9 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

August 10 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

August 12 – Salt Lake City, UT – Sandy Amphitheater

August 13 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

August 15 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave / Eagles Club

August 16 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave / Eagles Club

August 17 – Columbus, OH – Kemba Live! Outdoor

August 19 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory

August 21 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre

August 22 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

August 23 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

September 25 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

September 26 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl