Marina Announces Fall 2025 ‘Princess Of Power’ North American Tour Dates

Following the release of her critically acclaimed sixth studio album, PRINCESS OF POWER, Marina has announced that her PRINCESS OF POWER TOUR will be kicking off on Saturday, September 6, in Seattle. The 21-city tour will also be hitting Portland, Salt Lake City, Denver, Toronto, Boston, Philadelphia, New York City, Nashville, Atlanta, Dal las, Phoenix, Los Angeles and other cities before concluding on October 17, in Oakland. For tickets and more information, click here.

In addition to her upcoming tour, Marina has a busy season of festival performances ahead, following two back-to-back performances at the Coachella Main Stage this past spring, WorldPride Festival in Washington, D.C. and Governors Ball in New York last weekend. Fans can next catch the artist at Bonnaroo in Manchester, TN this Friday, June 13, followed by performances at Lollapalooza, Osheaga, Outs ide Lands, All Things Go, Austin City Limits and Corona Capital in Mexico City, ensuring fans everywhere can experience the power of Marina’s new era in person.

PRINCESS OF POWER TOUR Dates



6/13 – Bonnaroo – Manchester, TN **

8/2 – Lollapalooza – Chicago, IL **

8/3 – Osheaga – Montreal, QC **

8/8 – Outside Lands – San Francisco, CA **

9/6 – Showbox SoDo – Seattle, WA +

9/7 – Orpheum Theatre – Vancouver, BC +

9/10 – Keller Auditorium – Portland, OR +

9/12 – The Union – Salt Lake City, UT +

9/13 – Fillmore Auditorium – Denver, CO +

9/15 – The Fillmore – Minneapolis, MN ➹

9/16 – Royal Oak Music Theatre – Royal Oak, MI ➹

9/18 – HISTORY – Toronto, ON ➹

9/20 – College Street Music Hall – New Haven, CT ➹

9/21 – Roadrunner – Boston, MA ➹

9/24 – Franklin Music Hall – Philadelphia, PA ➹

9/25 – Radio City Music Hall – New York, NY ➹

9/28 – All Things Go – Washington, D.C. **

9/29 – Stage AE – Pittsburgh, PA ➹

10/1 – The Pinnacle – Nashville, TN ➹

10/2 – The Eastern – Atlanta, GA ➹

10/4 – Austin City Limits – Austin, TX **

10/7 – Bayou Music Center – Houston, TX ➹

10/9 – Southside Ballroom – Dallas, TX ➹

10/11 – Austin City Limits – Austin, TX **

10/13 – Arizona Financial Theatre – Phoenix, AZ ➹

10/14 – Fox Theater – Pomona, CA ➹

10/16 – Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA ➹

10/17 – Fox Theater – Oakland, CA ➹

11/15 – Corona Capital – Mexico City, MX **

** Festival Appearance

+ Coco & Clair Clair Supporting

➹ Mallrat Supporting

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat