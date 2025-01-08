Bonnaroo Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Vampire Weekend, Tyler The Creator, Justice & More

Home News Michael Ferrara January 8th, 2025 - 3:54 PM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

Bonnaroo reveals their lineup for the upcoming Music and Arts Festival in 2025, with big time headliners such as Vampire Weekend, Tyler The Creator, Justice and more phenomenal artists. The event will be held in June on the 12th to the 15th, taking place at the Bonnaroo Farm, in Manchester, Tennessee. Other artists that will be featured in the remarkable three day festival consist of Luke Combs, Olivia Rodrgio, Hozier, John Summit, Dom Dolla, Avril Lavinge, Glass Animals, Queens Of The Stone Age, Superjam Curated By Remi Wolf and The First-Ever Roo Residency featuring King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard. The debut of the brand new “Infinity Stage” will be featured at the first time in North America, which includes the world’s largest 360 degree spatial audio experience. Tickets go on sale, tomorrow, January 9th, 10 A.M. CT (11 A.M. EST) and can be purchased from the Bonnaroo website.

In 2024, Vampire Weekend released their fifth album, Only God Was Above Us, and embarked on a world tour, including a performance at Coachella. Only God Was Above Us explores themes of conflict, policing, and class, blending genres like punk and jazz with their signature baroque pop style.

Tyler, The Creator released his seventh studio album, Chromakopia, on October 28, marking his first album in three years. He also headlined major festivals, including Coachella and Camp Flog Gnaw, where he delivered exhilarating performances with guest appearances from Childish Gambino, ASAP Rocky, and Kali Uchis.

The 2025 festival offers exciting new features for Bonnaroovians, including the “Closer” RV and Primitive Camping accommodations that provide closer proximity to the Centeroo. Bonnaroo also offers upgraded ticket types for those who prefer an enlightened experience, with being that GA+ tickets include unlimited access to the Centeroo GA+ Lounge.