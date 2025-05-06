Austin City Limits Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Wet Leg, Rilo Kiley, Phantogram & More

Home News Cait Stoddard May 6th, 2025 - 12:51 PM

Today, Austin City Limits Music Festival has announced their 2025 all-star lineup featuring Sabrina Carpenter, Hozier, Doja Cat, Luke Combs, The Strokes, John Summit, Doechii, Feid, Cage the Elephant and other acts. For tickets and information, click here.

The most anticipated lineup of the year will also include: T-Pain, Empire of the Sun, Djo, Pierce the Veil (W2), Rilo Kiley (W2), Maren Morris (W1), Mk.gee, Zeds Dead, Sammy Virji, Polo & Pan, ROLE MODEL and other talented souls.

Austin City Limits Music Festival is proud to call Zilker Park home. Since 2006, ACL Festival, in partnership with Austin Parks Foundation, has generated more than $71 million towards improvements to Zilker Park and parks across Austin.

ACL Fest will present details on 2024’s contribution to Austin’s parks during a press conference with Mayor Watson and Austin City Council Members on Wednesday, May 7. ACL Fest’s latest local economic impact report will also be released on May 7.

Also, the newest member of ACL Fest’s Group Hospitality Packages is The Party Space. This premier option allows groups to step into their own private oasis on the festival grounds, providing an exclusive gathering space for 15-75 guests designed for unforgettable moments.

Photo Credit: Lily McLaughlin