Marina Announces New Album Princess Of Power For June 2025 Release, Shares New Single & Video “Cuntissimo”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Marina had fans on the edge of their seats as she announced exciting news. Marina announced her upcoming album, Princess of Power, which is set to be released on June 6, 2025. She also shared a new single, “Cuntissimo.” Along with the single, she released a new video alongside it.

Marina spoke about “Cuntissimo,” “So often, women don’t think they’re allowed to feel their sexuality in a way that doesn’t involve how it looks for men, hey feel that it’s been co-opted – I would love to be able to free younger women of that, the feeling that our bodies don’t quite belong to us.” The video is nothing less than extraordinary. It starts with a group of women dressing in modern Victorian dresses and they cut open a chain that leads to a beautiful home. This matches with what Marina said about women searching for their sexuality outside of the male gaze. These women are symbolically breaking the same chains that hold back their own sexuality. The video shows these women playfully dancing around the home. The women range in ages, showing that freeing your sexually can happen at any point of your life.

Marina is touring North America until early August. You can buy tickets for each show by clicking the link on each one.

2025 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

04/18 – Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Indio, CA

06/06 – World Pride Music Festival – Washington, DC

06/07 – The Governors Ball – Queens, NY

06/13 – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival – Manchester, TN

08/02 – Lollapalooza – Chicago, IL

08/03 – Osheaga Music and Arts Festival – Montreal, QC

08/08 – 08/10 – Outside Lands – San Francisco, CA





