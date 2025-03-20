Lollapalooza Sells Out 2025 Four-Day Festival Passes Within An Hour Of Going On Sale

Home News Cait Stoddard March 20th, 2025 - 6:53 PM

According to consequence.net, within an hour of going onsale this morning, the Chicago music festival Lollapalooza is completely sold out of four-day GA, VIP and VIP+ passes. As a result, Lollapalooza has unveiled its 2025 daily lineup and released single-day and two-day tickets.

Tyler, the Creator and Luke Combs will kick off the festival on Thursday, July 31, while Olivia Rodrigo and Korn will serve as dual headliners on Friday, August 1. RÜFÜS DU SOL and K-pop sensations TWICE will close out Saturday, August 2 and Sabrina Carpenter and A$AP Rocky will headline Lollapalooza’s final night on Sunday, August 3.

Four-day passes are still available for purchase at Stubhub, where orders are 1oo percent guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

According to hindustantimes.com, the highly anticipated four-day tickets for Lollapalooza sold out in less than an hour after the pre-sale began on March 20, at 11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. CT. During the exclusive one-hour window, fans had the chance to purchase the lowest-price tickets, and demand was so high that they quickly disappeared, as reported by ABC7.