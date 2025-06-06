Home News Leila DeJoui June 6th, 2025 - 3:42 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

On June 6, 2025, singer Marina has released her new music video for her song “I <3 You.” Her new single is for her sixth studio album, Princess of Power. Her music video for the new single was directed by Olivia De Camps. “One of my lessons in the last few years is that love, and showing love, is not a weak thing,” said Camps. “Of all the superpowers we have as humans, love is our greatest one.”

Watch the video for “I <3 You.”

The video opens with someone walking past a bouncer and then the bouncer putting the rope back on the metal poles. Then the camera shows the bouncer with a tagline similar to the ones shown on The Bachelor. The tagline says the name and age of the person, but instead of the occupation, it says a little funny line about the character. The line of the bouncer, for example, is “Club bouncer for 43 years. Hasn’t felt anything since birth. (Refuses to speak about that one night in ‘89).” Throughout the video, there are a few more characters with funny taglines like that.

The video seems a little vintage, like the clips with the characters and the taglines seem like it is from an older show. The first scene that features Marina, shows her as a piece of art at a museum. Along with the vintage theme, she seems to be in a commercial where there is a fan blowing on her, a lot of hairspray being used and makeup artists touching-up her makeup. She also is dancing at a club with disco lights. The video wraps up with two people floating in the air at the club, kissing.