Vampire Weekend Announced As Special Addition To Weekend One Coachella Lineup

April 9th, 2024

Vampire Weekend have been announced as a special addition to the first weekend lineup for Coachella 2024. The band just released their latest album Only God Was Above Us on April 5.

Yesterday, they played their album release show during the momentous solar eclipse at the Moody Amphitheater in Austin, Texas, which lined up with the path of totality. During the set, the band live debuted the songs “Ice Cream Piano,” “Connect,” “Gen-X Cops” and “Hope.” What made headlines, however, were their collaborative live performances with Thomas Mars of Phoenix and Dave 1 of Chromeo, who played “Tonight” and “Needy Girl” respectively.

The arrival of Only God Was Above Us was preceded by the release of “Mary Boone,” “Classical,” “Capricorn” and “Gen-X Cops.” The band will be hitting the North American road this spring and summer, with the tour kicking off with a special Solar Eclipse show at Moody Amphitheater in Austin, Texas on April 8. They have been included on the lineup for the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival alongside Foo Fighters, Neil Young, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Greta Van Fleet and more. The group is also slated to perform at Kilby Block Party in May alongside LCD Soundsystem, The Postal Service, Death Cab For Cutie, Courtney Barnett and more.

Meanwhile, Coachella is scheduled to take place across this weekend and next at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California with the lineup featuring previously rumored headliners Tyler, The Creator, Lana Del Rey and Doja Cat.