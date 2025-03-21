Marina Shares Anthemic New Single “Cupid’s Girl”

Home News Catalina Martello March 21st, 2025 - 7:56 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Marina has shared an exciting new single, “Cupid’s Girl.” This comes a month after the release of her single, “Butterly.” “Butterfly,” marked Marina’s new era in music and personal growth. Marina has also shared an official visualizer for “Cupid’s Girl,” which is equally as electrifying as the single.

The visualizer opens with Marina dressed in a yellow skirt and blue corset top aiming a bow and arrow. Her outfit seems to replicate Snow White’s iconic look. One person commented on the allusion of Snow White saying, “Love the Snow White reference implying that she’s gonna shoot an arrow to THE apple, geniussss.” This would make sense as Marina is entering her new era and getting rid of any negativity from the past. A press release commented on this new single saying, ““CUPID’S GIRL” is a twisty, seductive pop anthem that merges captivating beats with a psychedelic chorus. “Cupid, you’re so stupid / trying to resist my kiss” she sings in the chorus. “But you know I never miss / Baby you just need to relax / Don’t panic when it hits / Shoot my arrow right into your back.””

Marina is staring her 2025 North American tour in April. Her tour will take place at some of the most popular music festival in North America.

2025 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

04/11 – Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Indio, CA

04/18 – Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Indio, CA

06/06 – World Pride Music Festival – Washington, DC

06/07 – The Governors Ball – Queens, NY

06/13 – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival – Manchester, TN

08/02 – Lollapalooza – Chicago, IL

08/03 – Osheaga Music and Arts Festival – Montreal, QC





