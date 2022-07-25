Neil Young Not Performing at Farm Aid 2022 Festival Anymore Says “I Don’t Think it is Safe in the Pandemic”

Home News Lucy Yang July 25th, 2022 - 4:08 PM

Today’s news in music is about Neil Young and his cancellation for the Farm Aid 2022 Festival. The performer has decided to postpone his performances due to concerns on safety in the Pandemic.

“Young has not performed in public since 2019. His latest comments echo ones made in December of last year, when he said he wouldn’t be returning to touring until COVID-19 was “beat” and the pandemic was over. “I don’t care if I’m the only one who doesn’t do it,” he said during an interview with Howard Stern.” (NME)

Young has been an ongoing protester against all performances and public gatherings during the Pandemic. Just last year, he had called out all promoters for all the “super-spreader gigs”.

“Earlier this year, Neil Young pulled his music from Spotify, criticising the streaming service for platforming its exclusive Joe Rogan Experience podcast, which Young accused of spreading “false information about vaccines”. The likes of Joni Mitchell, Crazy Horse guitarist Nils Lofgren and more withdrew their music from the platform in solidarity.” (NME)

Young’s efforts have not gone to waste, the streaming platform has announced it would be adding content advisories to all relevant podcasts regarding the addresses to the pandemic.

