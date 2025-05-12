Alan Sparhawk & Trampled By Turtles Team Up For Moving New Video “Not Broken”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 12th, 2025 - 1:07 PM

Today, Alan Sparhawk has shared the official video for the new single, “Not Broken,” which is from With Trampled by Turtles, the sophomore solo effort from Sparhawk of Low. “Not Broken” is a gorgeous track that features guest vocals from Sparhawk’s daughter, Hollis.

In their review of With Trampled By Turtles, Mojo Magazine says: “Not Broken’ is a chamber-folk song led by Eamonn McLain’s cello, the banjo and mandolin joining in with harp-like discretion and Sparhawk’s voice intertwined with a female foil as it did on so many Low tracks. The singer is Sparhawk and Parker’s daughter, Hollis and her voice is both uncannily familiar and magically new: one more poignant epiphany; one more consolation, on an album freighted with them.”

“Not Broken” follows the release of the album’s debut offering “Stranger” which Stereogum notes “filters the band’s bluegrass roots through Sparhawk’s knack for atmospheric, post-rock-inspired arrangements, like if Things We Lost In The Fire took a shot or two of Jack Daniel’s.”

These singles also follow the release Sparhawk’s 2024 solo debut, White Roses, My God, which received praise from outlets such as such as The Guardian, Stereogum, Pitchfork, Clash, MOJO, Uncut, The Line of Best Fit, Under The Radar, Brooklyn Vegan and The New York Times.