Evanston Folk Festival Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Iron & Wine, Margo Price, Tune-Yards & More

Today, SPACE Presents has unveiled the lineup for the second annual Evanston Folk Festival , which will be taking place at the city’s stunning lakefront of Dawes Park on September 6-7. The music lineup features over 30 artists, including Margo Price,Iron & Wine, Watchhouse, Bonny Light Horseman, Tune-Yards, Loudon Wainwright III, John Moreland, The Milk Carton Kids, Kara Jackson and other acts across three stages.

General ticket sale starts on Friday, April 25, at 10 a.m. CT and can be purchased here. Tickets will also be available at a pop-up box office during SPACE’s New Lobby Opening Party, which will have DJs, live music and local vendors on Friday and again on Saturday, April 26.

After a successful inaugural run, the festival returns to celebrate the rich folk music tradition that has guided the downtown Evanston venue, SPACE, since its opening in 2008. Jake Samuels, Director of Music for SPACE & 16 On Center says: “The Evanston Folk Festival in 2024 created some lasting memories of incredible music, beautiful scenery, and a deeply felt sense of community.”

Samuels adds: “We are thrilled to bring this weekend of music back to the lakefront for a second year, with a collection of artists that we think are telling very timely and important stories. We’re grateful for the trust the City and our neighbors have shown us to present an event that couldn’t happen anywhere else but Evanston.”

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna