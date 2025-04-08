ShoalsFest Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Jason Isbell, Waxahatchee, MJ Lenderman & More – the story should be about the upcoming festival

Home News Cait Stoddard April 8th, 2025 - 2:35 PM

Today, Jason Isbell has announced the fourth edition of ShoalsFest, which will make its return to McFarland Park in the historic area of Muscle Shoals, Alabama on October 11 – 12. The two – day festival boasts a lineup of Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, Jackson Browne, Waxahatchee, MJ Lenderman, Dan Penn and Spooner Oldham, Garrison Starr and Steve Trash.

General Admission and VIP tickets go on sale on Friday, April 11, at 10 a.m. CT by clicking HERE. A special ShoalsFest local sale for Alabama residents will take place for one day only on Friday, April 11, at Rocker Gallery from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. CT. During the local presale, GA tickets will be $75 for a two-day pass, limit four tickets per customer with an Alabama driver’s license.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring back ShoalsFest for 2025,” Isbell says. “The lineup is going to be incredible, and I love having the opportunity to play a hometown show and bring world-class artists to the Shoals.”

Muscle Shoals had an immeasurable impact on popular music with what was dubbed the “Muscle Shoals Sound.” Artists ranging from soul/gospel pioneers The Staple Singers, Wilson Pickett, Percy Sledge and Aretha Franklin, to contemporary/folk/rock artists such as Paul Simon, The Rolling Stones, Rod Stewart and Bob Dylan descended upon the unlikely “Hit Recording Capital of the World” to record at FAME Studios and Muscle Shoals Sound Studio where they made some of their most seminal recordings that changed the face of music.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz