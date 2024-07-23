Farm Aid 2024 Lineup Announced Featuring Neil Young, Willie Nelson, Nathaniel Rateliff & More

Home News Cait Stoddard July 23rd, 2024 - 3:50 PM

According to consequence.net, Neil Young, Willie Nelson and Nathaniel Rateliff has announced the details for Farm Aid 2024. The annual charity concert will take place on Saturday, September 21 at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga Springs, New York. Young and Nelson, who both dealt will health issues in recent months, are scheduled to perform at the event, along with Nathaniel Rateliff, who back in June shared his song “Get Used To The Night.”

Mavis Staples, Lukas Nelson with The Travelin’ McCourys, Charley Crockett, Joy Oladokun, Southern Avenue, Cassandra Lewis Jesse Welles, John Mellencamp Dave Matthews and others will be performing at the event as well. A pre sale for Farm Aid members is set for Wednesday, July 24, with a Live Nation pre sale following on Thursday, July 25 by using the code STRUM.

A public ticket sale for the event will follow on Friday, July 26 at 10 a.m. EDT through Ticketmaster. The proceeds from Farm Aid will to support local family farming.

Last year’s edition of Farm Aid saw Bob Dylan play a surprise electric set with The Heartbreakers. During a recent appearance on Kyle Meredith With…, Heartbreakers member Mike Campbell discussed how the performance with Dylan came together.