Farm Aid 2023 Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Neil Young, Margo Price, John Mellencamp and More

Home News James Reed July 11th, 2023 - 3:14 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Farm Aid’s annual music and food festival is returning to Noblesville, Indiana, on Saturday, Sept. 23, at Ruoff Music Center. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Saturday, July 15, at 10 a.m. ET, at LiveNation.com.

Farm Aid 2023 is a full day of music, family farmers, homegrown food and agrarian experiences. It will feature performances by Farm Aid board members Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews (with Tim Reynolds), and Margo Price, as well as Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros featuring The Wolfpack, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Lukas Nelson, Allison Russell, The String Cheese Incident, and Particle Kid. The festival will highlight the work of family farmers to address climate change through regenerative, organic and sustainable farming practices.

This is the third Farm Aid concert that has taken place in Indiana, and the second in Noblesville. Farm Aid IV took place at the Hoosier Dome in Indianapolis in 1990, and Farm Aid 2001: A Concert for America was held in Noblesville just weeks after the terrorist attacks of 2001.

“Family farmers have the solutions to some of our toughest challenges,” said Farm Aid President and Founder Willie Nelson. “As we face a changing climate, farmers in Indiana, across the Midwest and all over the country are farming in ways that create more resilient farms to build healthy soils and protect our water.”

“We are honored and excited to bring the Farm Aid experience back to Indiana. My home state holds deep meaning for me and for the generations of family farmers who have dedicated their lives to caring for the Earth and bringing us good food,” said Farm Aid Co-Founder John Mellencamp.

Farm Aid festival attendees experience a full day of music and the taste of local flavors with Farm Aid’s HOMEGROWN Concessions®, which offer a diverse, fresh menu with ingredients that are produced by family farmers using ecological practices with a fair price paid to the farmers. Farm Aid’s HOMEGROWN Village features hands-on activities engaging festivalgoers with exhibits about soil, water, energy, food and farming. Festivalgoers can hear farmers and artists inform and inspire on the FarmYard Stage and celebrate the know- how and diversity of cultures of agriculture in the HOMEGROWN Skills tent.

Ticket prices range from $75 to $315 and will be available for purchase at LiveNation.com. A limited number of pre-sale tickets will be available beginning at 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 12, at www.farmaid.org/tickets.

For event updates, follow Farm Aid on Twitter (@FarmAid), Facebook (facebook.com/farmaid) and Instagram (instagram.com/farmaid), and visit farmaid.org/festival. Festivalgoers are encouraged to use the hashtags #FarmAid2023 and #Road2FarmAid to join the conversation on social media around this year’s festival.

Farm Aid welcomes the participation of the business community and offers corporate sponsorship and VIP hospitality opportunities. For more information, contact Glenda Yoder at glenda@farmaid.org. Farm Aid 2023 sponsors include Patagonia Workwear.