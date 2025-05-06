Outlaw Country Cruise Announces 2026 Lineup Featuring Margo Price, Steve Earle, Lucinda Williams & More

Home News Cait Stoddard May 6th, 2025 - 1:55 PM

Today, Stevie Van Zandt’s Renegade Circus and Sixthman, the leader in festivals and music cruises for more than two decades, have announced the initial lineup for Outlaw Country Cruise 10, which will be sailing on March 20-25, 2026, from Miami, FL to Harvest Caye, Belize and Roatán, Honduras aboard the luxurious Norwegian Pearl. For tickets and more information, click here.

For its 10th anniversary sailing, The Outlaw Country Cruise will feature five nights of unforgettable performances and amazing moments highlighted by a truly stacked lineup that includes Margo Price, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Lucinda Williams and other acts,

Steve Earle, Reckless Kelly, Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country, Asleep at the Wheel, Carlene Carter, Shinyribs, Jesse Dayton, Elizabeth Cook, Jim Lauderdale, The Warner E. Hodges Band, Rosie Flores & the Talismen, Roger Alan Wade, Roland Dixon, UNBEPAMEN, Mojo Nixon Presents: The Toadliquors, Your Mama and Some Other Whore will be performing as well.

This hootenanny on the high seas will be cruising the Caribbean with immersive, once-in-a-lifetime activities and experiences, including special performances, unique collaborations, expertly curated tribute shows, all-star guitar pulls and SiriusXM Sessions at Sea radio tapings recorded for later broadcast on the SiriusXM Outlaw Country channel.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer