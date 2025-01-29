Dave Matthews Drops From FireAid And MusiCares Grateful Dead Tribute Due to a “Critical Illness in the Family”

Home News Michelle Grisales January 29th, 2025 - 9:17 PM

Dave Matthews the lead vocalist, guitarist and songwriter of the Dave Matthews Band (DMB) has pulled out of two high-profile events due to a “critical illness in the family,” which was announced on the DMB leader’s Instagram.

At this time, no further details have been shared by Matthews in terms of the illness or a specific family member. AP News reported that a representative of the band has declined further comments.

According to Stereogum, Matthews was set to perform for FireAid at the Kia Forum on Thursday, January 30th. The event is a multi-venue charity concert benefiting wildfire relief in the LA area in which Matthews was set to perform a collaborative set with John Mayer. However, despite Matthews’ urgent issues, other artists such as Olivia Rodrigo, Stevie Wonder and Peso Pluma are set to perform. The proceeds from the event will support prevention efforts by the Annenberg Foundation.

The following night, Friday, January 31st, he was set to perform at the Cypto.com Arena where MusiCares, an organization that aids music professionals with financial, personal or medical assistance, is throwing its annual Grammy weekend event. The Recording Academy’s charitable arm is set to tribute the event to the Grateful Dead. Other artists performing will be Noah Kahan, Vampire Weekend and the War on Drugs.

Earlier this month, the Recording Academy and MusiCares launched the Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort through a $1 million dollar donation. Currently, $2 million has been distributed in emergency aid and raised over $4 million in emergency aid to members of the music industry that were impacted by the wildfires.