Japanese Breakfast Covers Gorillaz’s “On Melancholy Hill” During Coachella Weekend One Set

Home News Khalliah Gardner April 12th, 2025 - 10:25 PM

During Coachella’s first weekend, concert-goers were pleasantly surprised by a standout performance from Japanese Breakfast, featuring an unexpected and deeply felt cover of Gorillaz’s “On Melancholy Hill.” Known for their dreamy and resonant soundscapes, Japanese Breakfast infused the Gorillaz classic with their own distinctive style, crafting an evocative moment that left a lasting impression on festival attendees. Their rendition added layers of dynamic texture and emotion, seamlessly blending the familiar melodic contours with their signature indie rock aesthetic, creating an atmosphere that captivated the audience from the first note.

Michelle Zauner, the charismatic frontwoman of Japanese Breakfast, prefaced the cover with a heartfelt acknowledgment of how “On Melancholy Hill” has been a source of inspiration throughout her musical journey. This personal connection was palpable as the soothing, yet vibrant tones of the Gorillaz track were beautifully intertwined with Japanese Breakfast’s ethereal sound. The integration of these musical styles offered a fresh perspective on the beloved hit, renewing its emotional impact. As the opening chords reverberated through the festival grounds, attendees gathered beneath the wide, open desert sky, absorbed in a performance that was as nostalgic as it was innovative, highlighting the timelessness of the original song while reinterpreting it through a contemporary lens.

This performance emerged as one of the weekend’s highlights, exemplifying Japanese Breakfast’s remarkable ability to bridge different musical genres while paying a respectful tribute to the iconic work of Gorillaz. Both festival-goers and fans on social media swiftly showered praise on the cover, with platforms abuzz about this extraordinary convergence of musical influences. A tweet from @jbrekkiearchive effectively captured the essence of the moment, illustrating the excitement shared by those fortunate enough to experience it live, “A magical fusion of sounds that brought everyone together under the starry sky.”

Zauner’s ethereal vocals resonated deeply, imbuing the lyrics with a profound sense of introspection and emotional depth that perfectly dovetailed with the song’s themes of reflection and longing. This performance extended beyond being merely a tribute; it served as a testament to the transformative power of music, illustrating how it can transcend its original form to forge new connections between artists and audiences across different eras and genres. In the hands of Japanese Breakfast, “On Melancholy Hill” transformed into more than just a cover—it became a new experience altogether. This shared moment of nostalgia and collective joy was amplified by the festival’s unique energy, underscoring Coachella’s role as a space where musical boundaries are both blurred and celebrated.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer