Japanese Breakfast Shares Cinematic New Video For “Orlando In Love”

Last week, Japanese Breakfast announced her highly anticipated fourth album, For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women), which is due out on March 21, through Dead Oceans. Today, the artist has shared the video for lead single “Orlando in Love.” The video was directed by Michelle Zauner herself with cinematography by Peter Ash Lee and Adam Kolodny. What is lovely about the music video is how each scene tells a story about falling in love with the right person through a movie point of view.

For Melancholy Brunettes follows a transformative period in Zauner’s life during which her Grammy nominated breakthrough album, Jubilee and her bestselling memoir Crying In H Mart catapulted the artist into the cultural mainstream by delivering on the deepest artistic ambitions.

Reflecting on that success, Zauner came to appreciate the irony of desire, which so often commingles bliss and doom. “I felt seduced by getting what I always wanted,” the artist says. “I was flying too close to the sun, and I realized if I kept going I was going to die.”

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer