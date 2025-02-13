Japanese Breakfast Share Bittersweet New Single & Video “Mega Circuit”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 13th, 2025 - 2:45 PM

According to consequence.net, Japanese Breakfast, who is the project of multi-hyphenate talent Michelle Zauner, has shared the second single from her forthcoming album, For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women). The track has a catchy country-adjacent vibe and the music video, which was co-directed by Zauner and longtime collaborator Adam Kolodny, reflects on the grounded and homegrown energy of the song. In the music video, dirt bikes ride around the backwoods, while Zauner sings about “kicking mud off ATVs.”

“‘Mega Circuit’ was one of the first songs I wrote, intent on making a creepier and more guitar-driven record,” Zauner said in a statement. “The song is sort of an examination of contemporary masculinity, and explores a conflicted desire to embrace a generation that in the absence of positive role models has found refuge in violence and bigotry. We had the legendary Jim Keltner come in and play the fiercest shuffle you’ve ever heard.”

The new track marks the latest news of the singer and songwriter’s upcoming fourth studio album, which arrives in full on March 21. Then, following a kickoff with an appearance at this year’s Coachella Festival, Japanese Breakfast will be embarking on a 2025 headline tour. From April to September, she is scheduled to hit a number of cities in North America, Europe and U.K.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer