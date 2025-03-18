Japanese Breakfast Teases New Song in Trailer for Materialists

Home News Jazmin Mendoza March 18th, 2025 - 7:59 PM

Pop indie band Japanese Breakfast teases new music in the trailer Materialists. The trailer was released on March 18, showing off the star-studded cast such as Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal, and Chris Evans. The trailer offered a little glimpse into the rom-com and the soundtrack that is said to be released on June 13, 2025, according to StereoGum.

Materialists, directed by Celine Song, tells of a city girl named Lucy, portrayed by Dakota Johnson, who is a successful matchmaker in the Big Apple and eventually finds herself in a complex love triangle between two handsome wealthy suitors, portrayed as Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans. The film dives into love, self-discovery, and professional success while still having a rich sense of comedy.

With the inclusion of Japanese Breakfast in the film trailer, it adds another layer of emotional resonance to the trailer. Michelle Zauner’s vocals and the band’s dreamy soundscape complement the romantic feel. Being featured in the film soundtrack is a huge milestone for the band and expanding their talents into movies.

The band’s most recent studio album Jubilee, was released in 2021, but the band has more exciting music coming with their newest album For Melancholy Brunettes said to be released on March 21. Japanese Breakfast Announces New Album For Melancholy Brunettes (& Sad Women) For March 2025 Release, Shares Lead Single “Orlando In Love”. This seems to be a big year for Japanese Breakfast based on their many successful indevours. Japanese Breakfast & Ginger Root will be at Brooklyn Paramount May 9th-12th

As many await the release of both the film and the new album, there is a rise in anticipation and appreciation for the works and the storytelling in the film. Materialists seems like a film worth the wait and it is amazing to see the collision between cinema and music and how they can create an immersive experience for others.





