mxdwn Music

Menu

Gorillaz Perform with Bad Bunny and Brings Back De La Soul and Del the Funky Homosapien During Coachella Weekend Two Set

April 21st, 2023 - 10:56 PM

Gorillaz Perform with Bad Bunny and Brings Back De La Soul and Del the Funky Homosapien During Coachella Weekend Two Set
Damon Albarn as Gorillaz embark on their 2022 US tour, at the second show, played at the YouTube Theatre in Los Angeles, CA, USA on 25 September, 2022.

Gorillaz did it again with another spectacular performance and brought back a few guests from last weekend like Bootie Brown, Thundercat, Del the Funky Homosapien, and of course, De La Soul to perform the classic hit “Feel Good Inc.” and honor their late member Trugoy the Dove. Gorillaz brought in a few surprise guests like Bad Bunny to perform “Tormenta,” Little Simz to perform “Garage Palace” and Beck to perform “The Valley of the Pagans” and it brought down the house.

Photo credit: Marv Watson

Comments
© mxdwn.com 2001 - 2023. All rights reserved.