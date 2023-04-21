Gorillaz Perform with Bad Bunny and Brings Back De La Soul and Del the Funky Homosapien During Coachella Weekend Two Set

Home News Cassandra Reichelt April 21st, 2023 - 10:56 PM

Gorillaz did it again with another spectacular performance and brought back a few guests from last weekend like Bootie Brown, Thundercat, Del the Funky Homosapien, and of course, De La Soul to perform the classic hit “Feel Good Inc.” and honor their late member Trugoy the Dove. Gorillaz brought in a few surprise guests like Bad Bunny to perform “Tormenta,” Little Simz to perform “Garage Palace” and Beck to perform “The Valley of the Pagans” and it brought down the house.

Gorillaz just fucking crushed it. Best set of the day so far. “Clint Eastwood” #Coachella pic.twitter.com/eEaAcuONQJ — The Brohioan (@TheBrohioan) April 22, 2023

Bad Bunny performing “Tormenta” with Gorillaz in the second week of Coachella. pic.twitter.com/JKLFJMjpPc — Access Bad Bunny (@AccessBadBunny) April 22, 2023