Damon Albarn Says He Is “Wrapping Up” With Blur For Now To Focus On Gorillaz

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Damon Albarn, founder of Gorillaz, has recently commented on his work with Blur. According to Consequence, Albarn stated that he would like to “wrap up” and focus on Gorillaz instead for now. He discussed that he was grateful for the experience, or what he considered as, “an honor” and a “beautiful success” to play with Blur. As for the future, the Gorillaz founder described his excitement for an impending opera that is to be presented in Paris next year.

Albarn mentioned about his work of an opera in July of this year. The opera is set to include Johann Wolfgang von Goethe’s “The Music Flute Part Two” to music. Albarn also confirmed that he would be going to India with singer, songwriter Jamie Hewlett to start on a forthcoming Gorillaz album.

In July of this year, Gorillaz cancelled tour dates for the U.S due to scheduling conflicts.

