Gorillaz Cancel US Tour Dates Due to Scheduling Conflicts and Circumstances Beyond Their Control

June 22nd, 2023

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

According to consequence.net, English band Gorillaz have canceled their U.S. tour dates due to scheduling conflicts and circumstances beyond their control. In the following statement Gorillaz share their thoughts about the following cancellation.

“We are gutted not to be able to perform for you this year. We were really looking forward to it and we hope to get back to you again as soon as we can. We love our Gorillaz family and we can’t wait to see you again.” Refunds for the shows will be issued automatically at point of purchase. People should allow up to 30 days for processing.

The Getaway Shows were scheduled to take place at stadiums and amphitheaters in Los Angeles, Austin, Chicago and Boston with support from Kaytranada, Lil Yachty and Remi Wolf.

At the time, a press release mentioned the shows were the final U.S. dates in support of Gorillaz’s latest album, Cracker Island. In April, the band brought out Bad Bunny, Beck, De La Soul, Yasiin Bey and more during the second weekend of Coachella.

Gorillaz’s Damon Albarn is currently on tour with Blur in support of their upcoming album The Ballad of Darren.