Japanese Breakfast Live Debut For Melancholy Brunettes & Sad Women Songs At Special Album Release Show In NYC

Japanese Breakfast, an indie rock band led by Michelle Zauner, delivered an amazing live performance debuting new songs from their latest studio album Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women). The band played at El Museo Del Barrio In New York City on March 22, as stated by Stereo Gum.

The band announced they would be performing “stripped down,” but that is not what happened. Instead, Japanese Breakfast put on a dramatic show with a full ensemble including costumes and props. The set included every track from their newest album as well as some oldies. Japanese Breakfast Releases New Music Video “Picture Window”



Audience member Youtuber Iron Chef Wong had this to say about the performance:

“What I was expecting was maybe Michelle and Peter on acoustic guitars. All of that changed when people dressed in monastery robes posted up by the entrance handing out hand numbered Playbill program booklets to us as we walked in. It would include all the songs played this night, full with lyrics, illustrations, and cheeky little advertisements like a zine. The set would include the album played in full as well as a select few older tracks as well as a merch prize raffle for fans. So the booklet numbers did serve a purpose!”

The performance not only celebrated the release of the Japanese Breakfast’s newest album but also the dedication and craft that goes into the artistry of music. Zauner’s ability to push musical boundaries just makes fans even more eager to what more is to come from the pop band especially since they soon will be going on tour.