Gorillaz Announces Fall 2023 U.S. Tour Dates

Damon Albarn as Gorillaz embark on their 2022 US tour, at the second show, played at the YouTube Theatre in Los Angeles, CA, USA on 25 September, 2022.

Gorillaz have announced a limited run of US shows starting in September 2023. “The Getaway Shows” will have the band play at stadiums and amphitheaters in Los Angeles, Austin, Chicago, and Boston. They are being supported by Kaytranada, Lil Yachty, and Remi Wolf.

According to a press release, these will mark the final US dates in support of Gorillaz’s latest album, Cracker Island. A Live Nation pre-sale is set for Wednesday, May 31st (use access code ICONIC), ahead of a general on-sale scheduled for Friday, June 2nd via Ticketmaster.

In April, Gorillaz were on stage at Coachella. Their weekend two performance was especially memorable. It featured guest appearances from Bad Bunny, Beck, De La Soul, Yasiin Bey, Del the Funky Homosapien, Little Simz, Thundercat, and more.

Band leader Damon Albarn is also playing some dates across the UK with his other band Blur. This gives fans of both projects across the globe to see his music live. Blur is also dropping a new Album, The Ballad of Darren, as their first new release in eight years.

Read about Gorillaz, and Albarn’s place in the 21st century music landscape, in “The 200 Most Important Artists of Pitchfork’s First 25 Years.”

Gorillaz 2023 Tour Dates:

09/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium

09/13 – Austin, TX @ Q2 Stadium

09/16 – Chicago, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

09/19 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park