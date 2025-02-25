Project Pabst Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Japanese Breakfast, Mannequin Pussy, Death Cab For Cutie & More

Home News Cait Stoddard February 25th, 2025 - 5:38 PM

Today, Project Pabst, the beloved music festival brought to you by Pabst Blue Ribbon and independent promoter True West, is thrilled to announce the lineup for its 2025 edition. Returning to Waterfront Park in Portland, Oregon on July 26 and 27, the two-day festival known for its fan-friendly experience and deep connection to the Pacific Northwest’s local culture brings together a stacked lineup of legendary icons, cult favorites, and rising stars.

Early Bird pre-sale tickets are live here, including $85 Single Day tickets and $150 Weekend passes. The general on sale begins on February 28, at 10 a.m. PT.

The festival’s 2025 edition welcomes world-renowned punk and new wave trailblazers Iggy Pop and Devo to the stage, alongside UK punk legends The Damned and Aussie pub-punk champions The Chats. The billing expands with genre-defying rockers Mannequin Pussy, Portland power-pop icons The Exploding Hearts and a fierce mix of underground standouts including Gustaf, Gouge Away, and local legends Nasalrod.

The festival’s second day delivers a stunning mix of indie rock and experimental sounds headlined by two projects with deep Northwest roots: the beloved Death Cab for Cutie and the ethereal dream pop of Japanese Breakfast. Acts like Built to Spill and Cap’n Jazz will bring cult-classic appeal, while Wednesday, Say She She, Sam Austins and Dustbunny round out another great day of live music.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer