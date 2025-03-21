Japanese Breakfast Releases New Music Video “Picture Window”

Home News Jazmin Mendoza March 21st, 2025 - 1:49 PM

Pop band Japanese Breakfast recently released a new music video for "Picture Window," a song from the band's latest album For Melancholy Brunettes (& Sad Women). Directed by Michelle Zauner, lead vocalist of Japanese Breakfast, the video features actors Kim Gyuri and Omega Sapien roaming the streets of Seoul, the video shows a striking visual with intense colors and actions to complement the melancholic vibe.

The video is a mixture of upbeat charm with a warm layer to it but also a tone of uncertainty. Throughout the song, death is mentioned numerous times deeming it a relevant theme, "Do you not conceive of my death at every minute while your life just passes you by?" This translates into the video as it shows multiple people living their lives not knowing what is to come.

This energy is purposeful as Zauner purposefully toyed with the idea of death as inspiration for the lyrics and music video:

“Ever since I was a young girl I’ve dealt with intrusive thoughts of loved ones dying horrible deaths. When someone is running late or they’ve neglected a text or even if they’re just looking over a balcony, my mind has a tendency to run to the worst case scenario, a reflex only exacerbated by my experience of many real deaths,” stated from Zauner according to PitchFork.

The video was shot a year ago when Zauner was living in Seoul, Korea and she had a perfect idea in mind of what she wanted to be translated in the video.

“My idea was to follow a couple, constantly tracking left to right, as one partner charges boldly forward and the other, progressively anxious, becomes increasingly reluctant to follow,” stated Zauner.