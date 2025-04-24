Japanese Breakfast Shares Ethereal New Video For “Winter In LA”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 24th, 2025 - 1:59 PM

According to pitchfork.com, Japanese Breakfast has extending her ongoing tour in support of the new album, For Melancholy Brunettes (& Sad Women). The new dates include additional stops at sold-out cities and previously passed locations, like Los Angeles and San Diego.

Also, Michelle Zauner has returned with another new music video but this time for the album cut “Winter in LA.” Directed by Zauner and Peter Ash Lee and produced by Ssense, the clip was filmed in South Korea and tracks the singer as she dances around an empty bar in bridal getup. “Winter in LA” follows visuals for the new album’s “Orlando in Love,” “Picture Window” and “Mega Circuit.”

For Melancholy Brunettes (& Sad Women) is Japanese Breakfast’s fourth studio album, following the 2021 full-length, Jubilee. That same year, Zauner released her video game soundtrack, Sable and her best-selling memoir, Crying in H Mart, is being adapted into a movie directed by White Lotus and A Real Pain star Will Sharpe. A few months ago, Zauner also released a song for the Marvel show Agatha All Along.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer