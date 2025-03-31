Soundside Festival Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Vampire Weekend, The Killers, Weezer & More

Home News Cait Stoddard March 31st, 2025 - 1:28 PM

According to stereogum.com, last year, Sound On Sound music festival rebranded itself as Soundside and it unveiled their lineup featuring Noah Kahan and the Foo Fighters in the headlining spot. The Foo Fighters dropped out at the last minute but Jack White and Greta Van Fleet filled the empty slots.

And now, it has been announced that Soundside will be returning to Bridgeport’s Seaside Park with The Killers, Weezer, Vampire Weekend, Hozier, Noah Kahan, Rachel Chinouriri, The Last Dinner Party, InHaler, Wild Rivers, Hollow Coves Dipsea Flower and other acts.

The Backseat Lovers, Remi Wolf, Chelsea Cutler, Alex Warren, GiGi Perez, Brenn!, Vundabar and Happy Landing will be performing as well.The two-day festival will be happening at Seaside Park on September 27 – 28. For tickets and more information, click here.

Fans can sign up for presale on April 3, between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Tickets will increase on Thursday at 11 a.m., when the public sale begins. All ticket types offer One-Day and Two-Day options.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister