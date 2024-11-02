Zedd Teams Up With Remi Wolf For New Video “Lucky”

Home News Cristian Garcia November 2nd, 2024 - 10:35 PM

DJ and music producer Zedd has unveiled an official music video for “Lucky” from his third studio album Telos, featuring Remi Wolf.

A kaleidoscopic, whimsical journey that matches the song’s vibrant energy. The music video is set in a colorful, retro-inspired world, the video showcases Remi Wolf’s unique style and charisma, as she takes on various eccentric personas in surreal, dreamlike settings. Each scene is filled with quirky props, bright colors, and playful animations, creating a world that feels simultaneously chaotic and cohesive.

In one part, Remi is seen surrounded by cartoonish characters and oversized objects, like giant dice and rainbows, which add to the video’s playful, almost childlike aesthetic. There are scenes of dancing, floating through space, and unexpected costume changes, all of which underscore the carefree, “anything-can-happen” vibe of the song. The use of quick cuts and zooms adds a dynamic feel, making it visually engaging and in sync with the song’s upbeat tempo.

The overall aesthetic is reminiscent of a whimsical, pop-art style with a dash of surrealism, perfectly capturing the fun, exuberant nature of the track. Zedd makes appearances as well, often joining Remi in these surreal setups, adding to the sense of joy and spontaneity. The video is ultimately a visual celebration of color and creativity, matching the song’s upbeat, feel-good energy.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi