Hellfest Founder Claims Foo Fighters Canceled Summer 2025 Tour Dates

Foo Fighters have decided to call off their final appearance of the year, which may also possibly lead into no appearances in 2025, as of right now. Hellfest founder, Ben Barbaud, came to the media to voice his opinion on the situation. as he released a statement claiming that the band have cancelled their summer 2025 tour plans.

Foo Fighters had ended their own personal tour in mid August 2024 on the 18th in Seattle, Washington. In early September, Dave Grohl posted to instagram that he was expecting the birth of his child, only being it was with another woman outside of his marriage. He wanted to take the time to work with his family, in a hope to get their trust back he once formally had.

Grohl has not made an appearance on social media since the jaw dropping news he dropped to fans, and the band called off their final performance of 2024, which they were the headliners for the Soundside Music Festival in Bridgeport, Connecticut. The official instagram has also seemingly been inactive, as not having many posts since their last stop in Seattle, except for one repost from February 2024, before the knowledge Dave had a separate woman on the side.

There wasn’t more talk from Barbaud on the Foo Fighters, other than that they were replaced with the band Muse, the new headliner for Hellfest, and that he doesn’t want to keep booking the same bands, and enjoys giving the audience a surprise to look forward to.

