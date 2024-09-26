Foo Fighters Abruptly Drop From Soundside Festival, Jack White & Greta Van Fleet Announced As Replacement Headliners

Home News Cait Stoddard September 26th, 2024 - 12:49 PM

According to consequense.net, Foo Fighters have pulled out of the Soundside Music Festival in Bridgeport, Connecticut, just days before the event is set to begin. Thankfully, organizers have found a last-minute replacement in Jack White. There was not a specific reason given for the Foo Fighters’ cancellation, but earlier this month frontman Dave Grohl mentioned that he had recently become the father of a new baby daughter.

The band had been scheduled to headline the festival on Sunday, September 29. But now, White will take over Foo Fighters’ Sunday night slot with Greta Van Fleet. Other confirmed acts include Bleachers, Norah Jones, Gregory Alan Isakov and Hurray for the Riff Raff.

Queens of the Stone Age had previously canceled their scheduled appearance on Sunday due to frontman Josh Homme’s health issues. Saturday’s lineup features Noah Kahan as a headliner, with Fleet Foxes, Grace Potter, Goo Goo Dolls, Boyz II Men, Thee Sacred Souls, Christone “Kingfish “Ingram and other artists.

