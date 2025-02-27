Back Cove Festival Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Jack White, Andre 3000, Lucy Dacus & More

Home News Cait Stoddard February 27th, 2025 - 12:25 PM

Today, GoodWorks and Shore Sound Entertainment has announced the inaugural Back Cove Music & Arts Festival, which will be taking place on August 2 – 3 at Payson Park in the heart of Portland, ME. Jack White, Lord Huron, André 3000, Lucy Dacus, Turnpike Troubadours, Margo Price and other acts will be performing over the course of the weekend at the idyllic waterfront park in one of the United States’ most charming and historic cities.

Two day and single-day GA & VIP tickets will be available for purchase starting Thursday, March 6, at 12 p.m. EST by clicking here. The local presale starts now and lasts through 11:59 p.m. EST on Wednesday, March 5. Locals can access the presale by entering their zip code during the process purchasing tickets.

Aside from taking in epic sets from world renowned performing artists, Back Cove Music & Arts Festival attendees will find themselves immersed within the sights and culture of Portland, ME. A community where a thriving arts scene comes hand in hand with the working port city’s bustling fish markets.

Walkable seaside neighborhoods, centuries old colonial buildings, cobblestone streets and blissfully temperate weather await, making for the perfect New England escape from the oppressive late summer heat found at destinations further south along the eastern coast.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat